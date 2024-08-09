Japan Not to Attend Nuclear Ban Treaty Meeting: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated Friday that his country has no plan to attend as an observer a meeting of signatories to the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in March.

"It is important to make progress in efforts to ban nuclear tests and the production of materials for nuclear weapons, together with nuclear weapons states," Kishida said at a press conference in the city of Nagasaki.

He also emphasized the significance of maintaining and strengthening the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty regime.

Kishida met the press after attending a peace memorial ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

He declined to discuss the absence from the ceremony of ambassadors from the other six Group of Seven countries. "As the ceremony is hosted by the city, the central government is not in position to comment on it."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]