Edano to Run in CDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, former leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Friday that he will run in the party's leadership election scheduled for Sept. 23.

Edano, 60, will hold a press conference on Aug. 21 to announce his campaign pledges. The election comes as the term of current CDP leader Kenta Izumi, 50, expires at the end of September.

The focal point of the election "is simply who is the most suited to be a prime minister hopeful who can compete with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party," he told reporters Friday.

"I made the decision as I wanted to offer my own options and seek an answer from the people, as well as party members and supporters," he added.

Edano, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, stepped down as CDP leader following the party's defeat in the 2021 Lower House election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]