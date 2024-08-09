Japan Meteorological Agency Urges Quake Preparation Checks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Friday called on people in areas covered by its emergency information on a possible megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast to check their earthquake preparations.

The emergency information was issued for the first time Thursday following a 7.1-magnitude tremblor off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan that day.

The meteorological agency urged people ahead of the three-day weekend from Saturday in Japan to "reconfirm earthquake preparations from ordinary times and get ready to evacuate immediately if a tremor is felt."

It said that "large-scale earthquakes are more likely to occur in the next two to three days" in areas that experienced intense shaking in Thursday's quake.

The agency is set to release explanatory information on earthquakes near the Nankai Trough every evening until Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]