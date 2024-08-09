Japanese Imperial Family Cat Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--"Mii," a cat owned by the Japanese Imperial couple and their daughter Princess Aiko, died Saturday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko quietly said farewell to Mii as the feline died, the agency said.

Mii was a male brown mackerel tabby cat who was adopted by the Imperial family in May 2010 at the former Togu Palace in Tokyo, currently the residence of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko. The cat was found to have a progressive illness this May.

The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of warm sentiment toward Mii, according to the agency.

