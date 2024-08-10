Strong Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake struck eastern Japan on Friday evening, measuring lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.3, occurred around 7:57 p.m. at a depth of 13 kilometers in western Kanagawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunamis occurred as a result of the tremblor.

The earthquake occurred outside the areas subject to the meteorological agency's emergency information on a possible megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast, issued after a 7.1-magnitude tremblor Thursday off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Friday's earthquake had nothing to do with the Nankai Trough because it occurred far from Miyazaki, said Naoshi Hirata, head of the government's Earthquake Research Committee.

