Japan Ties Record Overseas Olympic Gold Tally in Paris

Paris, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan tied its record of 16 gold medals at an overseas Olympics on Friday, the 15th day of the Paris Olympics, with three more gold medals, in wrestling and breaking, which made its Olympic debut in Paris.

The gold medal record was set at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Meanwhile, the country's cumulative number of Summer and Winter Olympic gold medals rose to 202 on the day.

In wrestling, Rei Higuchi and Tsugumi Sakurai won the men's 57-kilogram freestyle event and the women's 57 kg event, respectively.

In breaking, Ami Yuasa, 25, became the first women's Olympic champion.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Sorato Anraku won silver in the men's boulder and lead event, the first-ever Olympic medal in men's sport climbing for Japan.

