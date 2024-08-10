Ami Yuasa Unleashes Potential to Win 1st Olympic Breaking Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ami Yuasa unleashed her potential and showed flawless moves to win gold in women's breaking at the Paris Olympics on Friday, in the sport's Olympic debut.

While waiting for the score in her final against Lithuania's Dominika "Nicka" Banevic, Yuasa told herself that she gave it her all and that she enjoyed being on stage.

After a countdown, the scoreboard flashed "16-11," the moment Yuasa was crowned the first-ever Olympic women's breaking champion.

On the single day, Yuasa went through a total 15 battle rounds. Her vast repertoire of moves made her a standout in a sport in which repeating the same moves is frowned upon.

In the semifinals, she pulled out a move she had been saving for the final. "If I hadn't decided (to do that move), I wouldn't have achieved (gold)," Yuasa said.

