Bon Holiday Visits in Full Swing amid Increased Quake Risk

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Visits to relatives during the "bon" summer holiday period in Japan are in full swing, amid the increased risk of a megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's southern Pacific coast.

On Saturday morning, Tokyo and other train stations were crowded with passengers visiting their parents' homes and other places.

Although the Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency information on the increased risk of a possible Nankai Trough quake after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck southwestern Japan on Thursday, Ayuna Taga, a 24-year-old corporate employee, said, "I didn't consider postponing my homecoming visit."

Taga, who plans to stay at her parents' home in the central city of Nagoya for about a week, said that the Nankai Trough quake, if it occurs, could cause more damage in Nagoya than in Tokyo. "I'm worried about my parents, so I'm more willing to go there," she said.

"(At the parents' home,) I will check emergency supplies and evacuation routes, and if they are not prepared yet, I will prepare with my parents," Taga added.

