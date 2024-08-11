Tokyo Group Begins Instagram Posts on WWII Suicide Attack Units

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--With this year marking the 80th anniversary of the first mission of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military's suicide attack units in World War II, a Tokyo-based group has begun posting information about the units on Instagram, in the hopes that young people will learn about them.

The public interest group was established to hold memorials for deceased members of the units and to pass down historical facts about them.

According to the group, Japan conducted the first proper organized suicide attack in the Philippines on Oct. 25, 1944, and such attacks continued until the end of the war on Aug. 15, 1945. The suicide attacks cost 2,225 soldiers of the Imperial Japanese Army and 4,146 troops of the Imperial Japanese Navy.

The group initially used Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, to spread information about the suicide attack units, but it was not enough to reach young people and there was growing concern that the units might be forgotten.

The group then began posting on Instagram this year to reach more young people and raise their awareness of the wartime history. Since launching its Instagram account in mid-January, it has gained about 160 followers, mainly men in their 30s to 50s, but also including young women.

