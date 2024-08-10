Typhoon Maria Forecast to Cross Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Maria, the fifth typhoon of the season, is forecast to make landfall in the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan from the Pacific coast on Monday and reach the Sea of Japan coast, while bringing heavy rains.

On Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency and the land ministry urged people in the region to be on alert for possible landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, swollen rivers, and violent winds.

"Total rainfall from Sunday to Monday may exceed the amount for the whole of August in an average year," Shuichi Tachihara, chief forecaster at the agency, told a press conference. Especially in Iwate Prefecture, rainfall may reach around 400 millimeters, he added.

Tachihara urged people to take measures to protect their lives without hesitation, based on evacuation information released by local governments.

With the typhoon approaching during the country's "bon" summer holiday period, the agency official also called on people to be flexibly reconsider their travel plans.

