Yen Carry Positions Rapidly Resolved in Recent Yen Rally

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--So-called yen carry positions in the international monetary market appear to have been rapidly unwound as the yen has rallied about 20 yen per dollar in about a month after hitting a 37-year low.

The non-commercial sector's net short position in yen futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange is seen as an indicator of speculative yen carry positions.

According to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the net short position hit a historically high level of 184,000 contracts on July 2, but plummeted to 73,000 contracts on July 30 and 11,000 contracts on Tuesday.

The Japanese currency hit 161.94 yen per dollar in early July, its weakest level in about 37 and a half years, but strengthened to 141.69 yen on Aug. 5 after the Bank of Japan raised its policy interest rate on July 31.

In yen carry trade, investors borrow yen funds at low interest rates and sell them for other currencies with higher interest rates.

