Japan Govt Racing to Make Young People Aware of Abduction Issue

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is stepping up efforts to make young people aware of North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens decades ago amid concerns that Pyongyang is trying to make the issue fade away as the number of people who know it in details has been shrinking.

"I want you to imagine that a girl at your age was abducted and her bond with her family was torn apart," Takuya Yokota, the brother of Megumi, who was abducted to North Korea when she was 13 in 1977, told junior high school students at a meeting in Tokyo hosted by the government on Friday.

The government has hosted such a meeting for the second time to promote the understanding of the abduction issue among junior high school students.

At Friday's meeting, the students discussed making videos to share the abduction issue among a wide range of generations. The government plans to make a public relations video based on the discussion.

The government also provides lectures to university students who want to be teachers and hosts an essay competition for junior high school and high school students.

