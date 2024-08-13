Continence Care Market on Rise in Aging Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese market for continence care products such as paper diapers for adults is on the rise, prompting manufacturers to race to develop a range of products in anticipation of a surge in demand amid an aging population.

Sales of continence care products in the country grew from 78.3 billion yen in 2019 to 98 billion yen in 2023 and are on track to top 100 billion yen this year, according to research company Intage Inc.

Kao Corp. revamped its Relief adult diaper series in April, releasing new products such as easy-to-wear underpants-type diapers as the company is focusing on products which enable elderly people to care for themselves.

"The number of business caregivers is increasing, so constant care is becoming difficult," a Kao official said, referring to people who provide care while continuing work.

Unicham Corp., which holds the largest share in the Japanese continence care market, is actively rolling out incontinence pads as some people start experiencing urine leakage from around their 50s. "More people will suffer from mild incontinence," a company official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]