Haruka Kitaguchi Focuses on 1st Throw to Clinch Javelin Gold

Paris, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Haruka Kitaguchi was unusually focused on her first throw in the women's javelin event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, leading to her gold medal, Japan's first-ever Olympic gold in women's track and field.

"I was as concentrated as I usually am in a sixth throw," Kitaguchi said. On her first throw, she marked her best result this season of 65.80 meters, putting pressure on her rivals.

After her sixth and final throw, Kitaguchi received a rousing ovation from the crowd of about 70,000. At the bell-ringing ceremony for the winner, she erupted in joy, raising a Japanese flag and jumping many times.

"This medal feels very heavy," Kitaguchi said. "I hadn't had good feelings this season, and even after arriving in Paris, I was worried about whether I could compete in that condition. But I'm free of that now."

Since winning last year's world championship, Kitaguchi has focused on improving her body posture. She first visited a related clinic in Tokyo when she was a student at Nihon University.

