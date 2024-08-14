96-Year-Old Japanese Breaks Silence about WWII Balloon Bombs

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaki, Fukushima Pref., Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Toshimizu Ishii, 96, has broken his silence about his bitter memories of working as an electrician at a base for balloon bombs released by the now-defunct Japanese military against the United States in the late stage of the Pacific War, part of World War II.

Ishii's decision to speak out coincides with an exhibition being held at the Iwaki City Nakoso Barrier Museum of Literature and History in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. The exhibition, set to run until Sept. 1, features materials on balloon bombs and testimonies by Ishii and two others about the weapon developed by the military as a secret operation.

"On one sunny afternoon (during the wartime), a string of glowing blue balloons, illuminated by the setting sun, were disappearing over the horizon of the Pacific Ocean," he recalled. "It was beautiful, so I went to see them every time they were sent up."

While many of his classmates joined the military or factories in the Tokyo metropolitan area after completing compulsory education, Ishii remained in the city of Iwaki, his hometown, to take over the farming business run by his family and entered a local vocational school in 1943.

Around June 1944, when he was a second grader at the school, Ishii saw a vehicle of the then Imperial Japanese Army in front of the school gate. An army officer told him and about 15 classmates to get in. After the vehicle arrived at a workroom, the officer demanded that Ishii and other students must never tell anybody that they were there, let alone what they were going to do at the place.

