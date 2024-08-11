Japan's Wrestling Gold Tally at Paris Olympics Rises to Record 8

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of gold medals won by Japanese wrestlers at the Paris Olympics rose by two to hit a record eight on Sunday, the final day of the Summer Games.

Kotaro Kiyooka won the men's 65-kilogram freestyle event, and Yuka Kagami swept the women's 76 kg category.

Japan's final medal tally at the Paris Games came to 45, including 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals. Both the total and gold figures were the highest ever at an Olympics held outside Japan.

