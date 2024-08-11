Japan's Morinari Watanabe Seen Running for Next IOC President

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation and a member of the International Olympic Committee, is planning to run for the next IOC president, it was learned on Sunday.

The IOC will hold a presidential election as early as March 2025 as the term of the current president, Thomas Bach, an Olympic fencing gold medalist from Germany, expires in June 2025.

The IOC has never had an Asian president.

Watanabe told reporters that the Japanese Olympic Committee's decision would be necessary for him to announce his possible candidacy for the IOC president. "I will wait for that," he said.

Meanwhile, Watanabe praised Bach, who took office in 2013, for successfully staging the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which paved the way for the success of the Paris Olympics.

