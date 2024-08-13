Typhoon Maria Crosses Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Maria made landfall around the Pacific coastal city of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The fifth typhoon of the year then crossed Iwate and the neighboring prefecture of Akita, before reaching the Sea of Japan side of the country around 8 p.m.

The highest emergency alert in Japan's five-tier warning system was temporarily issued for residents of the city of Kuji in Iwate, where record rainfall was registered.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents in the Tohoku northeastern region of landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and river flooding.

Rainfall reached 481.5 millimeters in Kuji in the 48 hours until 4:50 p.m. and 319 millimeters in the town of Otsuchi in Iwate in the 48 hours until 8:20 p.m., record highs for the areas, respectively.

