Typhoon Maria Makes Landfall in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Maria made landfall around the Pacific coastal city of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The fifth typhoon of the year is on course to cross the Tohoku northeastern region toward Monday night and reach the Sea of Japan coast of Akita Prefecture.

Typhoon Maria became the third typhoon that made landfall in Tohoku from the Pacific coast since statistics began in 1951.

As linear precipitation zones in which groups of cumulonimbus clouds cause very heavy rain are feared to be formed in the Tohoku prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents in these areas of landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and river flooding. Many municipalities in the region have issued evacuation instructions for their residents.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the typhoon was moving northwest around Ofunato at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. With a central atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals, the typhoon had a maximum wind speed of 25 meters per second.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]