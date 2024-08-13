Nippon Ishin Struggling to Rebuild after Missteps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is struggling to regain momentum following a string of its recent missteps, ahead of the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

"I'm scared about the next election," said a young Lower House lawmaker from the party, who was elected from a constituency outside of Nippon Ishin's rock-solid stronghold of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Recent opinion polls have found that Nippon Ishin's support rate is in decline, with the Jiji Press survey for this month showing its support at a mere 1.8 pct, falling below 2 pct for the first time in roughly three years. It boasted a support rate of 5.9 pct in the Jiji Press poll in May 2023, after the party made strong gains in the unified local elections in the preceding month.

One of the party's missteps was its handling of political reform in the late stage of this year's regular parliamentary session, which ended in June. Nippon Ishin lawmakers in the lower and upper parliament chambers took opposing voting stances over a bill to revise the political funds control law, which was drafted in the wake of a slush funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Party co-leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka, and local assembly members from the prefecture raised concerns over this and prompted the party leadership to hold a meeting for a review of the matter. At the meeting, party head Nobuyuki Baba tried to quell dissent by cautioning against internal criticism, resulting in the mood in the party turning sour.

