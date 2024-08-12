Japanese Employee of Aeon Given 1-Year Prison Term in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--A court in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, on Monday handed down a one-year prison sentence to a Japanese who has been dispatched to the Southeast Asian country by Japanese retailer Aeon Co., diplomatic sources said.

The Aeon employee, Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, had been charged with violating the country's law on daily necessities and services for selling rice at prices higher than levels set by the military regime.

The court is under the control of the military regime.

This is believed to be the first time that a Japanese national employed by a Japanese company has been sentenced to a prison term in connection with business activities in Myanmar since the 2021 coup by the country's military.

Although the Japanese government has been seeking the early release of Kasamatsu, who was detained by the military regime on June 30, his detention is feared to be prolonged.

