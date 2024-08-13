Japan Producer Prices Up 3.0 Pct in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The producer price index in Japan in July rose 3.0 pct from a year before to 123.1 against the 2020 base of 100, up for 41 straight months, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.

The growth, larger than 2.9 pct in June, reached 3 pct for the first time since August 2023, when the index, which measures the cost of goods traded between businesses, gained 3.4 pct.

The increase in July reflected rising prices of materials due to a weaker yen and the suspension of government subsidies to ease the impact of higher electricity and gas prices.

Of the 515 items surveyed, 390 saw prices go up while 105 posted falls, the central bank said in a preliminary report.

By category, electricity, city gas and water rates grew 6.7 pct, the first increase in 13 months. Nonferrous metal prices were up 18.5 pct as prices of copper and aluminum soared. Food and beverage prices climbed 2.6 pct, reflecting moves by makers to pass on rising wrapping material and fuel costs to prices

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]