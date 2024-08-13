Japanese Businessman Released from Detention in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man dispatched by Japanese retailer Aeon Co. to Myanmar has been released after over one month of detention by the military regime in the Southeast Asian country, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, had been detained since the end of June for an alleged violation related to the sale of rice.

Details of the release would be withheld for privacy and safety reasons, the sources said.

A court in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, sentenced Kasamatsu to one year in prison on Monday for selling rice at prices higher than levels set by the military regime. The court is under the control of the military regime.

The Myanmar economy has been in turmoil amid fighting between the national army and forces of resistance since the 2021 coup. The military regime has detained a number of business people to distract citizens from soaring prices.

