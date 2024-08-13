20 Years Pass since U.S. Military Helicopter Crash in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Ginowan, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Students and others gathered at Okinawa International University in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, Tuesday to mark 20 years since a U.S. military helicopter crashed into the school.

"I feel strong indignation at the current situation, which has not changed even after 20 years," Hajime Asato, president of the university, said at the gathering held in front of a tree charred by the Aug. 13, 2004, crash of the large transport helicopter from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station, located next to the school.

"We definitely cannot allow the Futenma base to continue existing or remain at its present location," he added. The event was held as the sound of U.S. military airplanes roared overhead, just like 20 years ago.

"The Japanese (government) is also responsible for (Okinawa's) heavy burden of hosting U.S. bases," Yuichiro Gibo, 22, a junior at the university's Department of Economics, said, representing the school's students. "I hope that it faces the issue of bases in Okinawa, and that the burden would be shared fairly."

Okinawa, which makes up only 0.6 pct of Japan's land area, hosts as much as 70 pct of U.S. military facilities in the country.

