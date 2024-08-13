Japan Lawmakers, Taiwan Leader Affirm Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers, including Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday affirmed cooperation to maintain regional peace.

In their meeting at the president's office in Taipei, Lai voiced resolve to protect the region's peace from China's rise and threat by working together with democratic nations.

Ishiba, who formerly served as defense minister, stressed the need for the two sides to cooperate to demonstrate deterrence.

Expressing willingness to beef up economic and trade exchanges, Lai said that he hopes for Japan's continued support for Taiwan's bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade framework, according to the president's office.

Ishiba said that the two sides face a pressing task of preventing a contingency similar to Russia's invasion of Ukraine from happening in East Asia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]