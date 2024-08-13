Japan's Kishida Has Phone Talks with Kyrgyz, Mongolian Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday held separate telephone talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene.

In his talks with Zhaparov, Kishida explained that he canceled his planned visit to Central Asia following the Japan Meteorological Agency's emergency advisory on the increased risk of a huge Nankai Trough earthquake issued after a temblor Thursday.

Kishida was slated to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as Mongolia, for four days from Friday.

In Kazakhstan, Kishida was to attend the first summit between Japan and five Central Asian countries including the Kyrgyz Republic. He has already held phone talks with leaders of the other four Central Asian nations, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and explained why he called off his visit.

Kishida during Tuesday's talks with Zhaparov indicated that he plans to reschedule his trip, saying that there are no changes to his resolve to promote Japan-Kyrgyz ties.

