Kishida to Step Down as Prime Minister

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election in September, a decision that means that he will step down as prime minister after his successor is elected.

Kishida expects that his resignation will help the LDP restore the trust eroded in the wake of its high-profile slush funds scandal. His term as LDP president expires at the end of September.

The leadership election needs to present a "new Liberal Democratic Party," Kishida, 67, told a news conference at the prime minister's office.

"The most easy-to-understand first step to show that the LDP will change is for me to step down," Kishida said. "I will support the new leader selected through the leadership election as a foot soldier."

The next LDP president should be "someone who can keep reform mind going forward," Kishida said, noting efforts made so far to restore confidence in politics.

