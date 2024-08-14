Meiji Yasuda to Acquire U.S. Life Insurer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. said Wednesday that it will acquire American Heritage Life Insurance Co. and a related firm for a total of 2 billion dollars.

Florida-based American Heritage Life primarily offers voluntary group insurance, the market for which has grown by 50 pct over the last decade. Meiji Yasuda hopes to boost profitability in the growing U.S. market through the acquisition.

Through its U.S. subsidiary StanCorp Financial Group Inc., the Japanese firm plans to acquire all outstanding shares in American Heritage Life and American Heritage Service Co. from U.S. insurance giant Allstate Corp. The buyout procedures are expected to be completed in April-June next year.

Meiji Yasuda aims to increase core profits from its foreign insurance operations to 100 billion yen by fiscal 2026, which ends in March 2027. The planned acquisition is seen increasing profits by about 20 billion yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]