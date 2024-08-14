2 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkaku Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa prefecture on Wednesday, marking the first such incursion by an official Chinese ship since Aug. 7.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture, the two Chinese vessels sailed into Japanese waters around south-southwest of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain at around 8:10 a.m.

As the Chinese vessels approached a Japanese fishing boat, JCG patrol ships maneuvered to ensure the safety of the fishing boat and urged the Chinese vessels to leave the waters.

