JR Kyushu Ferry Unit Found Covering Up Leak Problem

Fukuoka, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, said Wednesday that its jet ferry subsidiary covered up a water leak on a high-speed passenger ship linking Japan and South Korea for over three months.

The unit, JR Kyushu Jet Ferry Inc., operated the Queen Beetle high-speed ferry linking the southwestern Japan city of Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, and the South Korean city of Busan, despite the water ingress.

It found that the cover-up was ordered by the subsidiary's leadership and replaced its president, Wataru Tanaka, with board director Kenji Oba on Tuesday.

According to JR Kyushu, the cover-up was discovered through a hearing with crew members during a surprise probe by the transport ministry Aug. 6.

The Queen Beetle service has been suspended since Tuesday, seen affecting about 22,000 people in the middle of the "Bon" summer holiday season.

