Ishiba Shows Intent to Run for LDP Presidency

Taipei, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday indicated he hopes to run in the party's presidential election expected for September.

"If there are 20 people that want to work with me, I would like to launch a bid," Ishiba told reporters during a visit to Taipei. Candidates need recommendations from 20 LDP lawmakers to run in the leadership race.

The comment came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the same day that he would not seek re-election as LDP chief.

