India, Japan Share Visions for Global Society: Indian Envoy

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and India have shown "remarkable convergence in their visions" for international society through projects such as the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George said in a special message contributed to Jiji Press.

In the message written to mark the 78th anniversary of India's independence on Thursday, George said that Japan-India ties, which were upgraded to a "special strategic and global partnership" 10 years ago, were an "enduring friendship...rooted in shared values and mutual respect," with "the potential to further strengthen cooperation by exploring complementarities and shaping a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world."

The ambassador said that the two countries' defense relations were deepened by joint military exercises and strategic dialogues, adding that the 2020 signing of a pact on sharing military equipment "further facilitated this cooperation."

Japanese investments in India, targeted at 5 trillion yen by 2027, are "contributing significantly to economic growth and job creation," George said. He also mentioned the two countries' collaboration on lunar exploration and stronger ties in the digital field.

He called for increased exchanges including in education, saying that "people-to-people ties form the bedrock of the relationship."

