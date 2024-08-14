Tokaido Shinkansen Services to Be Halted for Tokyo-Nagoya Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services will be halted between Tokyo and Nagoya stations throughout Friday due to approaching Typhoon Ampil, Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said Wednesday.

The bullet train operator will also slash the number of Tokaido Shinkansen trains operating between Nagoya Station in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi and Shin-Osaka Station in the western prefecture of Osaka on Friday.

In the section, JR Tokai plans to run around two Kodama trains per hour on each of the inbound and outbound lines.

Expecting that there may be a sudden Shinkansen service suspension also Saturday, JR Tokai will run eight special trains between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka on Thursday.

JR Tokai last implemented a preannounced suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen services in August 2023.

