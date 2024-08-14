April-June Net Profits Rise 14.9 Pct at Japan Regional Banks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Combined consolidated net profits at Japan's 73 listed regional banks and banking groups grew 14.9 pct in April-June from a year before to 390.3 billion yen, thanks to improved profit margins amid higher interest rates, according to their earnings reports released by Wednesday.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, 59 banks and banking groups, or about 80 pct of the total, logged higher profits, while the 14 others suffered profit falls.

On a parent-only basis, the combined net profits at 90 banks climbed 28.7 pct to 401.4 billion yen, with 68 of them enjoying higher profits or regaining profitability.

Net interest income, such as profits on lending, grew at 76 banks, backed by robust corporate demand for funds, with combined interest income at the 90 institutions rising 9.5 pct. Reversals of loan loss reserves set aside for possible client bankruptcies also underpinned regional banks' earnings.

With the Bank of Japan having started to depart from its massive monetary easing campaign, polarization may occur among regional banks in terms of earnings depending on gaps in their management resources, such as whether they have blue-chip clients.

