Japan Opposition Braced for LDP's Possible Recovery

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties are braced for a possible recovery in popularity of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he will not seek re-election as LDP president.

With Kishida set to step down after the party elects its new leader in September, some in the opposition camp speculate that the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, may be dissolved for a snap election soon.

Kenta Izumi, president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "Even if the prime minister steps down, the nature of the LDP will remain the same."

"The public should not be deceived by the LDP's survival tactic of changing its leadership and thus the prime minister to divert attention from its past whenever it suffers a crisis," Izumi told reporters at the party headquarters.

On the upcoming CDP leadership election, also in September, Izumi said, "Regardless of who becomes the next LDP president, our election must demonstrate our firm commitment to presenting an alternative to the LDP administration."

