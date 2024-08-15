Japanese Restaurant Chains Post Solid Earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese restaurant chains posted solid consolidated earnings performances for the first half of the year or the quarter ended in June, aided by menu price increases that boosted per-customer spending.

Those chains successfully attracted customers after the price rises by actively launching new menus and limited-time products.

Skylark Holdings Co.'s net profit leaped by about 11 times in the first half from a year earlier to 6.2 billion yen. Per-customer spending climbed some 3 pct due to price increases at its restaurants such as Gusto. The number of customers expanded 9 pct thanks to the popularity of menus featuring popular animation characters.

McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) reported record operating and net profits for the first half. Its net profit rose 31 pct to 14.8 billion yen. Royal Holdings Co.'s net profit doubled to 2.9 billion yen.

Zensho Holdings Co. posted record revenue and profits for the April-June period as it lured customers with limited-time products after raising prices for some menus. Its net profit climbed 61.7 pct to 10.7 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]