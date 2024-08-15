Japanese Defense Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and two other Japanese cabinet ministers, all members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, the 79th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II.

Kihara became the first sitting defense minister confirmed to have paid a visit to the war-related Shinto shrine since Nobuo Kishi on Aug. 13, 2021.

The shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea as it honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead.

Kihara told reporters that he visited the shrine privately and made a "tamagushi" ritual offering at his own expense.

"I offered my sincere condolences to those who sacrificed their precious lives," Kihara said. Asked about the potential impact on Japan-South Korea relations, he said, "I will continue to strengthen our relations."

