Former Japanese Ruling Party Member Hirose Resigns as Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese ruling party member Megumi Hirose resigned as a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Thursday over allegations that one of her secretaries fraudulently received state funds as salaries.

Hirose, 58, said in a statement that it is true that her second state-funded secretary received funds from the salary of her first state-funded secretary.

"I decided that it is not appropriate for me to remain as a lawmaker," given this thoughtless act, she said.

Hirose was elected to the Upper House from the Iwate prefectural constituency. A by-election to fill the vacancy left by her resignation is expected to take place on Oct. 27.

She quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on July 30, when investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched locations related to Hirose on suspicion of fraud over the allegations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]