Aspiring Successors to Kishida Begin Prep for LDP Leadership Race

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party lawmakers aspiring to succeed Fumio Kishida as party chief and prime minister began preparations Thursday for the party's leadership election expected in September.

Kishida, who made a surprise announcement Wednesday that he will not seek re-election as president of the Liberal Democratic Party and will step down as prime minister after the party race, encouraged his cabinet ministers mulling candidacy to run in the election without hesitation, in an unprecedented move for a sitting prime minister.

Ministers should "engage in debates openly without hesitation to the extent that duties are not hindered," he said.

"I have been fortunate to experience many cabinet positions," digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, told a news conference. "I hope the day comes when I can utilize this experience."

"I have received many messages saying that I should run in the leadership election," economy minister Ken Saito, 65, said at a press conference. "I'm beginning to think that I need to seriously listen to such voices."

