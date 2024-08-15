Japan Renews Peace Pledge on 79th War Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Tokyo on Thursday to mark the 79th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, with attendees renewing their pledge for peace.

The attendees, including Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and bereaved relatives, mourned some 3.1 million people who died in the war during the government-sponsored ceremony held at the Nippon Budokan hall.

The Emperor said in a speech that he sincerely hopes, based on deep remorse, that the ravages of war will never be repeated.

The annual ceremony was held without restrictions for the first time in five years after taking place on a reduced scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started shortly past 11:50 a.m. Participants, totaling some 4,000, sang the national anthem for the first time in five years, and observed a minute of silence for the victims from noon.

