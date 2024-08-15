Strong Typhoon Ampil Travels toward Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--A powerful typhoon traveled over the Pacific toward eastern Japan on Thursday, prompting authorities to sound an alarm and transport service providers to decide on scaling down operations.

Typhoon Ampil is expected to approach the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Friday afternoon and then travel off the coast of the Tohoku northeastern region the following morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the land ministry called on people in Tokyo's Izu islands and Pacific areas of the Kanto eastern region and Tohoku to be on high alert for strong winds, rain and waves. A linear precipitation zone in which a group of cumulonimbus clouds causes very heavy rain may be formed over the Izu islands between Thursday night and the daytime of Friday.

Shuichi Tachihara, chief forecaster at the agency, told a press conference Thursday that winds and rain are expected to be at their strongest from evening to night Friday, when the seventh typhoon of the year is seen passing off Chiba and neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture, and warned people of falling signs and flying objects.

The amount of rain from Typhoon Ampil is expected to be on par with the usual rainfall for the whole of August, possibly causing swollen and overflowing rivers, inundation of low-lying areas and landslides.

