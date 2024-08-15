Japan Ends Call for Special Measures 1 Week after Miyazaki Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday ended its weeklong call for people to take special measures for possible earthquakes following a strong tremblor off the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki on Aug. 8.

The call came after the Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency information on a possible megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast soon after the 7.1-magnitude tremblor off Miyazaki. The agency has reported no significant change in the state of plate boundaries near where the possible earthquakes are expected to occur.

The Cabinet Office is still urging people to continue their normal lives while remaining on alert for earthquakes.

Following the lifting of the weeklong call, Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, plans to end its measure of lowering the speed of bullet trains between Mishima and Mikawa-Anjo stations on its Tokaido Shinkansen line.

The quake struck off the coast of Miyazaki around 4:42 p.m. Aug. 8, causing a tsunami measuring 50 centimeters tall at Miyazaki Port. The temblor registered up to lower 6, the third-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale.

