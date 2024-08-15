Palau Signs Renewable Energy Technology Pact with TEPCO

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Palau government has signed an agreement with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on renewable energy-related technical cooperation.

Through the cooperation, Palau, which aims to procure all of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2032, plans to promote the establishment of solar power generation and other related infrastructure.

The agreement stipulates that TEPCO will support the development of technologies needed to set up solar power generation facilities, power grids and storage batteries in the Pacific island country to help achieve its decarbonization.

On Tuesday, a ceremony for the signing of the agreement was held in Koror, Palau's largest city, with the attendance of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa. Whipps said Palau needs a partner in order to be able to provide cost-effective and stable power supply.

Supporting the introduction of renewable energies in Pacific island nations was agreed on at a summit of such countries held in Tokyo in July. The latest pact between Palau and TEPCO was signed in line with the accord.

