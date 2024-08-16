Elderly Facilities, Others Stay Alert after Quake Advisory Lifted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Facilities for elderly people in Pacific areas of Japan remain vigilant over a possible huge earthquake, even after the central government on Thursday lifted its emergency advisory on a megaquake that may occur at the Nankai Trough.

Meanwhile, hotels and other tourist businesses that were hit by a flurry of cancellations following the emergency information are aiming to win back customers while redoubling efforts to ensure safety.

Uminosato, a home for the elderly that stands near the seaside in the western city of Kochi, houses 79 people aged 59-104 who need around-the-clock care services. The elderly home conducts an evacuation drill with residents every year as tsunami are expected to reach the facility within 30 minutes of a temblor in the Nankai Trough, lying off Japan's Pacific coast.

With only four staff workers on duty briefly at night, however, Mizuka Nanba, head of the facility, does not hide his concern: "If an earthquake occurs at night, I'm not sure whether all the residents would be evacuated safely."

Nanba adds: "We've been told that a Nankai Trough quake will happen. The Noto Peninsula (in central Japan) was struck by a massive quake on New Year's Day. We'll maintain vigilance and reassess evacuation procedures to safeguard residents."

