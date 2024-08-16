56-Yr-Old Man Working to Open 1st Rum Distillery in Tohoku

Newsfrom Japan

Kakuda, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Mikihiko Meguro, 56, is working to produce rum in Kakuda in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi, aiming to boost his hometown.

Made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane molasses and juice, rum is generally known as a product of the Central America and Caribbean region but is also made in Japan, where distilleries are mainly located in the west of the country and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

If realized, Meguro's distillery would be the first in the Tohoku northeastern region, according to the Rum Club Japan, an industry group of producers, bartenders and others.

Meguro says he wants to make rum in a way that will serve as "a bridge to the next era."

After first encountering rum as a university student, he became fascinated with reggae by Jamaican musician Bob Marley and others, leading also to an interest in the distilled spirit, which is said to have originated in the same region.

