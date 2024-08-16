Strong Typhoon Ampil Approaches Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Powerful Typhoon Ampil approached the Kanto eastern Japan region, including Tokyo, Friday morning, moving north off Hachijojima, one of the capital's Izu islands in the Pacific.

The typhoon is expected to move north-northeast off the Boso Peninsula, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in the afternoon before traveling east off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Saturday morning.

Winds and rain have started to intensify on the Izu islands and the Pacific coast of the Kanto region and the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency called for strict vigilance against landslides, flooding and swollen rivers amid storms, high waves and heavy rain.

A linear precipitation zone, a string of developed rain clouds that could bring torrential rain, may be generated in the entire Kanto region, the Izu islands and Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, going into Friday night.

