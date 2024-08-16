Holiday Travelers Affected by Shinkansen Halt Due to Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Strong Typhoon Ampil caused many Shinkansen bullet train services and passenger flights to be canceled in Japan on Friday, hitting travelers in the middle of the “Bon” summer holiday period.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, canceled its Tokaido Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Nagoya stations for the day as announced beforehand.

Tokyo Station is usually crowded for the last days of the Bon holiday period with people returning from travel destinations, but it was quiet Friday mainly due to the Shinkansen suspension. Entrance gates for Tokaido Shinkansen services were closed at the station.

A university student, 20, from Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, was traveling to Nagoya to take part in an internship program at a company Saturday. Unable to go there by Shinkansen, he decided to use conventional railway lines.

“I won’t change my travel plan because I don’t want to bother the company,” he said.

