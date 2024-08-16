Tokyo Disney Parks to Close Early Due to Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks will close early Friday due to approaching Typhoon Ampil, their operator said the same day.

Oriental Land Co. decided to move up the day’s closing time of the two parks, both located in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, to 3 p.m. from the usual 9 p.m.

The parks opened at 9 a.m. on Friday, but parades and some attractions were suspended due to bad weather.

On Saturday, they are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. as usual.

