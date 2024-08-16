Tokyo Stocks Continue Sharp Rally as U.S. Economic Worries Ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Stocks extended their sharp rally from recent declines on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, as concerns about the U.S. economy eased thanks to solid consumption and employment data released overnight.

The Nikkei 225 stock average surged 1,336.03 points, or 3.64 pct, from Thursday's closing to 38,062.67, the highest finish since Aug. 1, and the broader TOPIX index gained 77.85 points, or 2.99 pct, to 2,678.60. Both indexes rose for the fifth consecutive market day.

Investor sentiment improved after data showed Thursday that U.S. retail sales grew 1.0 pct in July, beating market forecasts of 0.3 pct, and that initial jobless claims in the country fell last week, market sources said.

"Concerns that the U.S. economy could experience a hard landing, which were fueled by the weak July employment report (released by the U.S. government earlier this month), have cooled for now," said an official at a major brokerage firm.

The Nikkei average was driven higher by heavyweight components including semiconductor-related issues. Chip-manufacturing equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest jumped 4.83 pct and 6.83 pct, respectively.

