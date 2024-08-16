Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Down for 2nd Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan in the week through Sunday decreased from a week earlier for a second straight drop, the health ministry said Friday.

The number of new cases reported by about 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions across the country fell to 10.48 per institution.

By prefecture, Saga topped the list with 19.59 cases, followed by Nagasaki's 17.42 and Gifu's 14.78.

